As Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) Share Price Rose, Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Holder Essex Financial Services Boosted Holding

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,155 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 4,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,361 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 67,416 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk accumulated 129,796 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd holds 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 1,836 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 75 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 20,379 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 65 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 0.95% or 3,310 shares. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,178 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System reported 7,361 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,576 shares. Twin Tree Lp accumulated 379 shares. 55,004 are owned by Janney Capital Management. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.12% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.77 million shares. Regions Fin Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 4,225 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,274 shares to 158,181 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,288 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,716 shares to 250,370 shares, valued at $10.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,550 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Codisney (NYSE:DIS).