As Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increased Stake; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $126.92 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 7.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411.82M, up from 5.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 59,286 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX) by 55,951 shares to 24,805 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 68,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,344 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Dirt Cheap TSX Stocks to Target | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: SZC Rights Offering, Saba Sues BlackRock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “This IPO’s a Beauty – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kirkland Lake Gold: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Of London Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). 32,829 were reported by Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 414,521 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Royal Bank Of Canada has 5,525 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation, New York-based fund reported 113,849 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 34,657 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0.2% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 72,717 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs owns 10,705 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 40,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 41,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 91,220 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Black Eye For The IPO Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PM, MPC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 254,288 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $175.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated reported 51,220 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 119,095 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 63,059 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 11,100 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Llc. 26,251 were accumulated by Corecommodity Ltd Com. Laurion Cap Lp has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1.05M were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 6,014 shares stake. Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 841,906 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp holds 33,557 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Management owns 5,819 shares. 14,089 were reported by Charter Tru. The Texas-based Salient Capital Advsr has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 26,137 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.