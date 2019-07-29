As Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Stock Rose, Robinson Capital Management Has Upped by $421,454 Its Position; Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Decreased by $310,590 Its Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.29M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 40,311 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has risen 6.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 6,090 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Citigroup has 1.19M shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.92% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The New York-based Wellington Shields And Company Ltd has invested 0.45% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Colony Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 242,759 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc owns 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 199,169 shares. Waters Parkerson And Com Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 82,800 shares. 6,478 were reported by Klingenstein Fields Communications Limited Liability Corporation. First Dallas Securities Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The New York-based Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Crossvault Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 9,075 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Oakworth Cap owns 31,314 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,674 shares to 101,626 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $749.01 million for 19.35 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. BOWERS WILLIAM P also sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million worth of stock.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO) by 79,357 shares to 35,470 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,881 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold MHI shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Llc owns 38,938 shares. Cohen & Steers owns 93,490 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Net Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Van Eck Assoc invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 143,398 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 117,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0.16% or 37,302 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 1,185 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 209,709 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Neuberger Berman Limited Co has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 37,938 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). 22,955 are owned by Park Avenue Securities Limited Co.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $11,940 activity.