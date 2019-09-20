As Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Share Value Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Matthews International Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $138.11 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 261,259 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 351,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 612,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 29,787 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 817,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538.05 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $181.35. About 12.79 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 26,500 shares to 123,000 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 315,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Qual Muni Income Fd (NAD) by 202,116 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Quality Muni Inc Tr (IQI) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 769,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Qu Ii (MUE).