As Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Market Value Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Raised Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Holding by $1.13 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 305,666 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84 million, up from 280,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 629,336 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 261,259 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 351,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 612,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 216,577 shares traded or 212.27% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77,806 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 492,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.42, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold MHI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 13.46% less from 4.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 30,542 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 128,042 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc accumulated 20,348 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Bb&T Secs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 36,951 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 1,185 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 56,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors holds 0% or 26,562 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) or 84,969 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Guggenheim Cap Limited Com invested 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).