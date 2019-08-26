As Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Market Value Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Boosted Stake; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Boosted by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 940,929 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.53 million, up from 917,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 14.46 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 18,036 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 69,048 shares to 356,687 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,776 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0% stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 41,479 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 6,600 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). City Of London Invest Com owns 0.15% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 207,166 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 22,884 shares. Van Eck Assoc, New York-based fund reported 98,123 shares. Millennium Lc holds 35,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Park Avenue has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Fmr Limited Liability reported 1 shares stake. Robinson Cap Ltd Company holds 2.15% or 641,350 shares in its portfolio.

