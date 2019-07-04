As Pioneer Muni Hi Adv Trst (MAV) Market Value Rose, Robinson Capital Management Lifted Holding; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Cut Stake

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.91 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (MAV) by 134.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 368,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 273,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 21,700 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has declined 2.17% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) by 118,866 shares to 110,354 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,776 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 11.31% more from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.