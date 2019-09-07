As Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Holding by $1.30 Million; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Stock Value Rose While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Raised by $2.70 Million Its Position

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 28,332 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 228,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 153,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 7,907 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,028 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 364,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 465,089 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% or 40,963 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh reported 33,935 shares. Citigroup accumulated 27 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 44,881 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 415,513 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 96,929 shares. Park Avenue Llc reported 22,247 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Llc holds 186,927 shares. Shaker Financial Svcs stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rmb Management Ltd reported 149,560 shares.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Dynamic European Equity Inc by 72,965 shares to 473,716 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mexico Fund (MXF) by 210,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80M shares, and has risen its stake in New Germany (GF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt holds 6,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 71,315 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 12,072 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,506 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc stated it has 1,011 shares. Gabelli Co Investment Advisers Inc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% or 63 shares. California-based Aperio Ltd Co has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 68,800 are held by Proxima Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Geode Ltd Co holds 164,799 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

