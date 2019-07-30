As Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Stock Rose, City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Stake by $1.30 Million; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $213.83 Million

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 46,273 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.38M, down from 7.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 690,553 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Russia Etf by 1.39 million shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $30.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Qua (BYM) by 28,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 27 shares. Mariner Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 22,189 shares. Sit Associate has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Bank Of America De invested in 192,834 shares. Stifel Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 13,149 were accumulated by Round Table Lc. 110,217 were reported by Landscape Ltd. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 65,924 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Shaker Financial Service Limited Com holds 0.79% or 150,537 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 180,101 shares. 465,089 are held by Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Pnc Service Grp owns 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 8,900 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 1.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $244.40M for 15.30 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Mirador Capital LP has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Edge Wealth Management Lc reported 0.6% stake. Moors Cabot accumulated 158,262 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,580 shares. Private Asset Mgmt invested in 3,338 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qci Asset Inc accumulated 278 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 14,000 were reported by Amer Financial. Invesco reported 70,780 shares. Moreover, Haverford Trust Company has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Oppenheimer And has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 20,411 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Godsey & Gibb Associate stated it has 4,600 shares. Diversified Trust invested in 30,335 shares.

