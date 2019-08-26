As Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.30 Million; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Stake by $1.94 Million; Valuation Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 43,372 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 992,481 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.70 million, up from 981,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.29 million shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Interactive Reports Acquisition of INSITUM – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 8,160 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,425 were accumulated by Tru Investment Advsrs Limited Com. Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Trust Company Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Martin Currie Ltd reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Hgk Asset Inc has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,186 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Mgmt Co Incorporated has invested 1.28% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Massachusetts Fin Com Ma holds 32.90 million shares. Cambridge accumulated 70,422 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Indexiq Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 20,268 were accumulated by Exchange Cap Mngmt. Korea Inv Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 345,324 shares. Rmb Capital Llc owns 84,098 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 30,600 shares to 171,113 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wendy S Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,903 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings, the Jobs Report, and Some Hot Retirement Tips – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pansend Life Sciences’ Portfolio Company MediBeacon Announces $30 Million Investment from Huadong Medicine and Exclusive Commercialization Partnership in Greater China – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Hires Limin Wang as a Managing Director in Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InspireMD Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:NSPR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.