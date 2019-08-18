As Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Its Holding; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.04 Million

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 45,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 36,796 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boothbay Fund has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). City Of London Investment Management Ltd reported 48,436 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 24,953 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Steers, a New York-based fund reported 263,117 shares. Fiera Cap accumulated 11,725 shares. Baillie Gifford & Communications accumulated 550,936 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 65,924 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 0% or 96,929 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 180,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 22,247 are held by Park Avenue Limited Com. Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% or 465,089 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 508,563 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 5,000 shares stake.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (NYSE:IRS) by 78,648 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 97,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Global Opp Eqty Tr (BOE).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers by 19,310 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.