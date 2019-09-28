As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Valuation Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $2.83 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Stake In Icu Med (ICUI) Was Has Raised

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 7,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 55,048 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87M, up from 47,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $156.42. About 114,768 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 68.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 283,236 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 698,749 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 415,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 100,648 shares traded or 58.24% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD) by 29,230 shares to 668,749 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc by 175,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,702 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICUI shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 18.75 million shares or 2.49% more from 18.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 810 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 4,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Markston Intll Llc has 100 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt Inc has 1,015 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.03% or 950 shares. 1.56M are held by Blackrock. Raymond James Finance Serv Inc has invested 0.09% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Numerixs Inv Technologies accumulated 500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Jane Street Group Incorporated Llc has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,285 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 223,569 shares or 0% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 3,261 shares. Bessemer Gru has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 7,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 2,942 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.14% or 17,049 shares in its portfolio.

