As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $364,570; Personal Capital Advisors Raised Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake by $1.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 36,457 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 114,080 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 150,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 63,055 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 9,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 103,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, up from 94,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 613,237 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 129,892 shares to 242,311 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 73,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dyn Overwrite.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0% or 42,961 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 313 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 392,209 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 184,712 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Lc holds 0% or 1,469 shares in its portfolio. Stifel reported 0% stake. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Saba Cap Management LP reported 1.82M shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 2,000 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited stated it has 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Lc has 698,749 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 40 shares. Capital Invest Ltd Llc holds 513,740 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Zazove Associate Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.79% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Caprock Gp invested in 0.14% or 5,371 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 20 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 854,270 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First LP owns 206,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Burney Communications stated it has 0.37% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Century Inc has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 342,835 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 274,048 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 26,600 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 43,737 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 18,050 shares. Sfe Counsel invested in 23,901 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).