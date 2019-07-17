As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Shaker Financial Services Cut Its Holding by $1.52 Million; As Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Share Value Declined, Ckw Financial Group Upped by $1.10 Million Its Position

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 320,548 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 17,980 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Source Cap Inc (NYSE:SOR) by 85,678 shares to 116,209 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 122,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,635 shares, and has risen its stake in European Equity Fund (EEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs Limited Co owns 13,149 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 12,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Grp Lc has 22,189 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 27 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 2,170 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 44,881 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Invest Management Company Limited has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Saba Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.53% or 1.17M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 508,563 shares. Fiera Corporation, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,725 shares. Stifel Finance, a Missouri-based fund reported 40,963 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Llc holds 465,089 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 180,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 216,724 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 90,781 were reported by Aqr Management. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 66,678 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited reported 9,452 shares. 54,160 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 130,292 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Swiss Retail Bank holds 124,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,426 are held by Pennsylvania Trust. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America invested in 63,163 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 22,417 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 22,508 shares.

