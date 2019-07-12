As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stock Price Rose, Saba Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position by $10.13 Million; Oakworth Capital Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Position by $776,916; Market Valuation Declined

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 666.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, up from 151,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 29,265 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 18,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 133,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 23.11M shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman stated it has 1.45 million shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department invested in 0.55% or 127,485 shares. Greylin Mangement Incorporated holds 50,310 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Oldfield Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 48,650 shares. Finemark Savings Bank & Tru holds 1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 406,277 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt invested in 10,018 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 112,209 were reported by Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation. Northside Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 14,346 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advsr owns 77,460 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 1.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montag A Assocs accumulated 199,171 shares. Madison Investment Inc accumulated 379,262 shares. Cap Research Glob, a California-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11.35 million shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ex-FDA chief Gottlieb joins Pfizer board – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer: Array Deal Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Pfizerâ€™s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pain Could Make Sarepta the DMD King – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23B for 13.56 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 27 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 22,247 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 65,924 shares. Pnc Services Gp invested in 8,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mariner Invest Group Inc has 0.31% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Round Table Service Ltd Company has 13,149 shares. 149,560 were reported by Rmb Cap Limited Liability. Landscape Cap stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James Fincl Advsr owns 96,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 24,953 shares stake. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Saba Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.17 million shares. Cohen & Steers has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 853,600 shares to 146,400 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 27,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,489 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC).