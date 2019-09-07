As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Share Value Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Cut Stake by $1.52 Million; Celanese (CE) Holder Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 302,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 28,332 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 526,329 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) by 46,510 shares to 57,375 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $300.53M for 11.71 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares to 68,198 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

