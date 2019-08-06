As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Share Price Were Volatile, Saba Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $10.13 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Boosted Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $449,787

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 53.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 3,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49 million shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 666.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, up from 151,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 55,077 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 7,901 shares to 11,559 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 152,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,955 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) by 537,466 shares to 153,742 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,768 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Incom.