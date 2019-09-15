As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake as Stock Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 25,430 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 32,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 276,471 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 41,764 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 145,163 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 186,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 65,630 shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Partners has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo owns 42,042 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.33% or 10,078 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation reported 54,068 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 914,860 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 20,347 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,644 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & Tru invested 0.39% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 341,920 shares. 520 were reported by First Manhattan. Trillium Asset Lc holds 0.2% or 29,068 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Soft Calvin Klein Unit Mar PVH Corp’s (PVH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott International To Debut The W Hotels Brand In Toronto – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Share Price Has Gained 79% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 95,824 shares to 133,942 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE).