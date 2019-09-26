As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Market Value Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Upped by $2.83 Million Its Position; As Aflac (AFL) Market Value Rose, Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed by $1.35 Million Its Holding

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 68.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 283,236 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 698,749 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 415,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 37,762 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.36M, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 2.79M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.89 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 14,654 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,688 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Azimuth Management Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 61,170 shares. Girard Prtnrs accumulated 0.14% or 14,236 shares. Court Place Advisors holds 51,631 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). James Invest Rech accumulated 293,500 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Capstone Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 26 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 5,308 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,574 shares. Tanaka accumulated 31,335 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 44,720 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWP) by 39,449 shares to 364,669 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 89,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 335,815 shares to 8.67M shares, valued at $37.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 211,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX).

