As Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Stock Value Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Waters (WAT) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $2.77 Million as Stock Declined

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 473,719 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 28,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 99,284 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, up from 71,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 990,320 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Arizona’s most-profitable public companies raked in billions in 2018 – Phoenix Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinnacle West’s Brandt to retire in November; Guldner to take charge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 67,200 shares to 13,350 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 53,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,084 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,485 shares. Pggm holds 0.01% or 29,200 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.38% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.07% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 39,181 shares. 2,575 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 16,146 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Glenmede Trust Na owns 9,078 shares. Gideon Capital invested in 0.79% or 23,183 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 85,670 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 510 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 350 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 2,437 shares. Moody National Bank Division invested in 0.01% or 2,132 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.08% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 50,484 shares. 379,433 are owned by Bessemer Group. Westpac holds 0% or 17,830 shares in its portfolio. 182 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Company. Fundsmith Llp holds 7.19% or 5.03M shares. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership owns 939 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 56,473 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt holds 1.4% or 14,425 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 14,121 shares. Hl Fin Lc has invested 0.13% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Parsec Financial Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,095 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 13,808 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 0.05% or 400 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,422 shares. Mason Street Advsr holds 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,202 shares.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.