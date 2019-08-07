As Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Stock Price Declined, Putnam Investments Lowered by $1.07 Million Its Holding; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Its Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $1.08 Million as Stock Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 948,976 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 11,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 141,647 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, down from 152,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 318,785 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “APS names new president – Phoenix Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Find the Marketâ€™s Sweet Spot – Investorplace.com” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle West (PNW) Announces Executive Management Changes – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As owns 18,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 93 shares. Ajo LP has 190,066 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Naples Global Advisors Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.1% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc owns 13.37M shares. Hbk Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 58,699 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 85,516 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 2,546 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 990 shares. 162,326 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Bokf Na holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 66,546 shares. Parametric Lc has 0.05% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 2,528 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 1.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.48 per share. PNW’s profit will be $165.61 million for 15.99 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 812.50% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 197,413 shares to 216,604 shares, valued at $61.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PGR) – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $764.87 million for 15.48 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares to 325,052 shares, valued at $37.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Assetmark accumulated 550,120 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Incorporated has 3.18 million shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 8,476 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 29 shares. 385,967 are owned by 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Communication Limited Company. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 29,183 shares. Agf Investments Inc owns 820,071 shares. 859,993 were reported by Congress Asset Ma. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada Incorporated owns 622 shares. Strs Ohio owns 288,030 shares. Natixis has 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 359,684 shares. 42 were accumulated by Synovus. Moreover, C Gp Hldgs A S has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity.