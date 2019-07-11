As Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Market Valuation Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,336 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, down from 221,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.71 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 28,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,284 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, up from 71,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 181,833 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4,002 shares to 498 shares, valued at $52,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 23,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,080 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsrs stated it has 16,962 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 3,005 shares. 2,505 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. Bluecrest Cap Limited invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). First Manhattan owns 27,521 shares. Invesco holds 0.08% or 2.45M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 64,316 shares. Ajo LP owns 190,066 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 5,950 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Intll Grp holds 38,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.03% or 4,310 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Co reported 7,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 141,826 shares. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh owns 3,450 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 4,100 shares stake.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Find the Marketâ€™s Sweet Spot – Investorplace.com” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add Pinnacle West (PNW)Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pinnacle West Capital, Comerica and Hartford Financial Services – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James Lowers Marathon Price Target On Macro Headwinds, But Says Oil Refiner Well-Positioned – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Deserves To Be On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares to 880,379 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.12% or 85,576 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 10,990 shares stake. First Quadrant LP Ca has 10,231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moore LP invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 3.60M shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,000 shares stake. M Secs invested in 0.16% or 11,368 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 3.61 million shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny reported 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company stated it has 9,004 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 64,922 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 32,168 shares. Veritable Lp has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 36,524 shares.