As Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Its Stake; Inca Investments Cut Its Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $17.61 Million

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 704,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.17M shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 32,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 220,102 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 253,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 990,320 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $160.35M for 2.88 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.60M shares to 7.55 million shares, valued at $66.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $341.62M for 7.79 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 13.37M shares. First Mercantile stated it has 1,925 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 5,008 shares. Smithfield reported 50 shares. 2,570 were accumulated by Dupont Mgmt Corporation. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 10 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 1.67M shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 103,889 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Fiera Capital owns 9,000 shares. Axa stated it has 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Carroll Finance accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 5,932 shares to 401,419 shares, valued at $23.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

