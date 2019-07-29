As Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Gateway Investment Advisers Cut Position in Encana (ECA) by $353,360

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 63,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,326 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52M, up from 99,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 540,428 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 50,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,106 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783,000, down from 158,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 21.24 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $253.64M for 5.79 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.