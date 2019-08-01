As Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Upped Stake; Monetary Management Group Cut Its Holding in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) as Valuation Rose

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 19,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 295,845 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.28 million, up from 276,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 1.06 million shares traded or 13.76% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 9,735 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 13,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $208.61. About 2.65M shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $304,560 activity. 1,692 shares valued at $304,560 were sold by JENNINGS KEVIN on Wednesday, February 6.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,210 shares to 12,845 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,344 were reported by Royal London Asset Limited. 6,076 were reported by Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Ltd Liability. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.13% or 38,245 shares. Soroban Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 587,033 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. 2,377 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Central Comml Bank And Trust Communication holds 0.09% or 2,301 shares in its portfolio. Rgm Ltd Liability reported 650,784 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.12% or 106,485 shares. 227,000 are owned by Eventide Asset Mgmt Lc. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mai has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 654 shares in its portfolio. 245,884 are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.38% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 11,625 shares.

