As Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Lowered Holding by $31.06 Million; Qci Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.50 Million as Stock Value Declined

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 3,555 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.79M, down from 3,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 924,488 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,439 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.84M, up from 17,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 68,629 shares to 253,414 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 91,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,461 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl (NYSE:BLX) by 1,439 shares to 79,031 shares, valued at $1.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

