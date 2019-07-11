As Pinnacle West Cap Com (PNW) Valuation Rose, Horizon Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $498,576; Recro Pharma (REPH) Market Valuation Rose While Newtyn Management Lowered Its Holding

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (PNW) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 5,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,437 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 19,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $95.13. About 107,563 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500.

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 40,831 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrackers Ruse by 746,529 shares to 869,380 shares, valued at $23.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Hl (FXH) by 5,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The APS Battery Explosion Should Worry PNW, AES Investors – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pinnacle West Reports 2019 First-Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “APS to Lower Customer Bills More Than $3 on Average Starting Tomorrow – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “California billionaire hits back at APS for ‘dishonest tactics’ on renewable energy initiative – Phoenix Business Journal” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.05% or 22,911 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James holds 142,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Deprince Race Zollo has 220,102 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 9,360 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding Incorporated invested in 44,865 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 135,316 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Ltd Llc has 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable LP reported 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 2,505 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based American Interest has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd holds 0.99% or 112,672 shares. 31,483 are held by British Columbia Mgmt.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 6.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.48 per share. PNW’s profit will be $176.16M for 15.15 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 881.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 325,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Lc owns 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 87,989 shares. 103,862 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 23,115 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 6,352 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 3,752 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,875 shares. Monarch Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Opus Point Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,353 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prelude Management Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 57,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 43,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 63,148 shares in its portfolio. Orbimed Advsr Llc, a New York-based fund reported 43,499 shares. Newtyn Management Lc invested in 1.23% or 1.11 million shares.