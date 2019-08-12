As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Valuation Rose, Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $22.24 Million as Share Value Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 629,396 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO OPERATE BLOCK WITH SPAIN’S CEPSA, AND ONE OF TWO BLOCKS WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – BHP-Mitsubishi JV to sell Australia coal mine to Japan’s Sojitz; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Company Still Focused on Further $2 Bln Productivity Gains; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 68.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 205,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 94,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 300,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 37,646 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 490 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Sigma Planning stated it has 5,289 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 47,894 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 223 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.02% or 65,668 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 27,024 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. 8,425 are held by Kenmare Capital Prns Limited. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 1.17 million shares. Moreover, Franklin Res Inc has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 650,696 shares. First Personal Financial Serv holds 0.02% or 935 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 1,829 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 24,690 shares to 106,217 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).

