As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Valuation Declined, Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Holding; Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Rose While Bollard Group Decreased Its Position

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 263,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 236,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 566,091 shares traded or 53.26% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares to 167,392 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,319 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 25,268 shares to 158,182 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Holdings by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

