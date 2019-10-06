As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Aquiline Capital Partners Has Decreased Position by $1.97 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Position Held by Stephens Inc

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46M, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 213,980 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Stephens Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 68,407 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86M, up from 64,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica State Bank stated it has 209,394 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 8,597 shares. Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 1.66% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hap Trading Ltd Com has invested 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cape Ann Bancorp has 1.5% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lynch & Associate In reported 0.78% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 76,678 shares. 57,400 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.15% or 449,059 shares. Alethea Capital Limited Com holds 0.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,850 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price, Colorado-based fund reported 42,021 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Corporation invested in 118,553 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,771 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc reported 4,294 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 55,862 shares to 23,510 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 30,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,654 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 10.51 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Finance Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 112,201 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com reported 7,011 shares stake. Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 360 shares. Carroll Finance Associates stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Aperio Lc reported 16,002 shares stake. Moreover, South Dakota Council has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 18,400 shares. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 245 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.06% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 21,047 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 35,357 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 7,363 shares or 0% of the stock. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Com owns 14,845 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company owns 223,273 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio.

