As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Price Rose, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered by $2.79 Million Its Stake; As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Rose, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $14.85 Million Its Stake

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 133.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 449,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 786,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.09 million, up from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 23,077 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 51,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 145,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 197,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 56,662 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 391,848 shares to 432,565 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 43,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,937 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35 million for 10.30 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

