As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Shares Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $6.40 Million; Mitek Systems (MITK) Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Cut Position as Market Value Declined

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 432,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 462,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Mitek Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.78 million market cap company. It closed at $9.99 lastly. It is down 21.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 118,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, down from 388,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 248,119 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,817 are held by Paragon Mngmt Ltd. Sterling Ltd Llc has 50,191 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 6,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 36,343 shares. 33,665 were accumulated by Alphaone Inv Lc. American Interest Inc holds 0.03% or 145,590 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 100,395 shares. Mesirow accumulated 145,605 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 105,887 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,985 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 4,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 1,200 shares.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $98.51M for 10.94 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 48,898 shares to 686,871 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $254,162 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 2,294 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 220,499 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 12,280 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Teton Advsr invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 10,750 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 8,174 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 375,486 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 596,853 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). New York-based Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0% or 15,800 shares. Gabelli Advisers Incorporated holds 0.17% or 105,720 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.18 million shares.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. MITK’s profit will be $1.62 million for 62.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.