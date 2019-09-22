As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Cut by $5.09 Million Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Increased Stake

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 121,618 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29M, up from 99,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 89,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 180,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 312,469 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mesirow Mgmt has 1.25% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 140,375 shares. 64,029 are held by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 1.09 million shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% or 4,215 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 946,000 shares. 69,484 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Carroll Financial Incorporated reported 5,959 shares stake. 3,130 were reported by Advsr Asset Incorporated. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 256,502 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 18,500 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 4,991 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Lc has 14 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C reported 0.12% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc by 150,812 shares to 954,042 shares, valued at $25.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 28,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baycom Corp.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,824 shares to 107,316 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,601 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 1.6% or 78.99 million shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 1% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt holds 3.34% or 32,967 shares. Jensen Inv holds 4.59 million shares or 7.01% of its portfolio. Opus Management Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 5,000 shares. 26,064 were reported by Rosenbaum Jay D. Destination Wealth has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 10,499 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Company has invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Investment Limited Company accumulated 8,569 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 310,584 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12,945 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 132,762 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,677 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 2.30 million shares.