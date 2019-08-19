As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Aquiline Capital Partners Decreased Position; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Howland Capital Management Decreased Stake by $308,262

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3,760 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 4,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $251.63. About 66,423 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 42,682 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,105 shares to 93,309 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 16,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Burns J W & Company Ny has invested 1.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated owns 1.20M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,067 shares. Select Equity Gp L P, a New York-based fund reported 101,061 shares. Shelton, California-based fund reported 474 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co owns 513,445 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 4,786 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt has 20,436 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 661 shares. Coho Ltd has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,253 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eqis Mgmt reported 1,655 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 18,361 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank invested in 825 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36 million for 10.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 14,800 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 16,855 shares. 400,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 978 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,146 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 198,190 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Com. Brinker Capital Inc holds 41,843 shares. Franklin owns 650,696 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bragg Finance Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). The New York-based Maltese Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.39% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Aperio Group Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,285 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 105,887 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.