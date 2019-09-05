As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Share Price Rose, Holder Mendon Capital Advisors Cut Holding by $6.40 Million; Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Eagle Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $4.35 Million

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 111,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 33.05M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 32.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 21.13 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 18/05/2018 – necn: #BREAKING: Sources tell NBC News at least 9 dead in Texas HS shooting; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 118,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, down from 388,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 197,728 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 162,108 shares to 9.52 million shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 478,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.54M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Disney Need Another Florida Theme Park? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Relative Strength Alert For Comcast Corp – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 14,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Palladium Partners Limited Liability has invested 1.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.04% or 6,894 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 78,164 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 884,040 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 10 reported 10,363 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd Company holds 359,880 shares. Bangor Savings Bank holds 12,166 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,749 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 104,359 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Ghp Advsr holds 66,422 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 5.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 32,628 were reported by Kistler.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “With bank on board, mixed-use development begins at train station – Nashville Business Journal” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 55,406 shares to 516,865 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 596,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35 million for 9.61 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Group, Tennessee-based fund reported 20,408 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 225,380 are owned by Loomis Sayles L P. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 5,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 38,756 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 134,861 shares. Sei Invs Com accumulated 0.01% or 52,944 shares. 14,801 were accumulated by Aperio Limited Liability Corporation. Penn Capital Management has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Hightower Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,275 shares. Pnc Services Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 10,930 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.