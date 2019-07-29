As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Share Price Declined, Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Its Position; Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Share Value Were Volatile While Tig Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43M, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH 1Q REV. $250.6M, EST. $242.8M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL ALL TRADES IN ORBOTECH AT OR BELOW $61.75; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech Sees 2Q Rev $250M-$265M; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD SAYS COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED WITH RESPECT TO 2018 AND BEYOND FOR ALL FINANCIAL METRICS AND PERIODS PRESENTED

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 121,924 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability owns 84,355 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Wasatch invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,800 shares stake. Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Synovus Finance holds 0% or 189 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 187,074 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1.98M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,204 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.03% or 169,586 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 2.71M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 249,650 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 44,854 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM) by 24,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

