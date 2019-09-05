As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Market Value Rose, Aquiline Capital Partners Trimmed Stake; Moab Capital Partners Lowered Its Star Group LP (SGU) Position by $477,558

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 13,573 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 220,868 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Star Group, L.P. to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Webcast and Conference Call May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Star Group, L.P. to Host Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Webcast and Conference Call August 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Star Group, L.P. (SGU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 14,625 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Doliver Advsr LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 10,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 20,784 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Enterprise Fin Service has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Brown Advisory accumulated 1.40M shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Incorporated reported 10,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moab Prns Ltd invested in 2.05 million shares or 4.68% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn owns 117,611 shares. Acadian Asset Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 845,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 16,579 shares. Lubar Company owns 1.25M shares. Bandera Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 3.47M shares or 20.61% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin reported 650,696 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 45 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 32,585 shares. First Republic has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 6,917 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 29,323 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 105,887 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 50,191 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.83M shares. Maltese Mgmt Lc invested 0.39% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Kenmare Prtn Lc invested in 0.58% or 8,425 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 14,165 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.59% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 220,733 shares.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.33 million for 9.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “What Terry Turner wants to say to Pinnacle’s skeptics – Nashville Business Journal” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.