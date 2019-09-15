As Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lowered Its Stake by $1.02 Million; Enphase Energy (Call) (ENPH) Stake Boosted by Susquehanna International Group Llp

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 17,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 207,557 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93M, down from 225,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 607,422 shares traded or 31.76% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (Call) (ENPH) by 99.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 434,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 873,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93 million, up from 439,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 3.35 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 10.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C holds 0.12% or 469,315 shares in its portfolio. Fj Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.12% or 749,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,562 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 400 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Limited Com invested in 231,372 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Advisors Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.06% stake. Strs Ohio holds 66,112 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 15,699 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com accumulated 86,901 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 69,484 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 538,477 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 21,400 shares. 21,047 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Partners. State Street Corp invested in 2.46 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 8,809 shares to 42,812 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) by 150,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

