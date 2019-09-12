As Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) Market Value Rose, Oxbow Advisors Decreased Stake by $352,146; Columbia Pacific Advisors Upped Its Diamondback Energy Com Usd0.01 (FANG) Position by $3.68 Million

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 (FANG) by 2887.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 175,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 181,345 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 6,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 830,002 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 26,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 32,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 152,901 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle Financial heads to debt market to refinance notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 U.S.-Focused Stocks to Buy on Fresh Trump Tariffs – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4.125% Fixed-to-floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $830.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,771 shares to 110,359 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & (XGNTX) by 104,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Cum Perp Pf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.72% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Brinker Capital reported 39,554 shares. Convergence Prns Limited Liability stated it has 4,991 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 9,891 shares. Shine Advisory has 158 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 165,077 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested in 0.4% or 290,575 shares. 5,959 are held by Carroll Assoc Incorporated. Aquiline Capital Ptnrs has invested 100% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.06% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 213,397 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). State Street Corporation holds 2.46 million shares. Invesco Ltd owns 88,669 shares. Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 72,300 shares. 5,821 were reported by Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corp Pa.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35 million for 10.77 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Polaris Cap Mngmt Lc holds 24,070 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company owns 1,018 shares. Counselors accumulated 13,742 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 286,670 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 37,046 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cetera Advisor Lc invested in 3,089 shares. Private Ocean Llc has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Qs Limited Liability Corp has 20,224 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rmb Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mutual Of America Capital Lc invested in 20,712 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 30,417 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 18,000 shares to 2,254 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.