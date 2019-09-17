As Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Stock Rose, Private Management Group Cut Stake; Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Position

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 133,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 745,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86M, down from 878,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 202,540 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 377,878 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.60M for 11.46 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,750 shares to 41,967 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iteris Inc (NYSEMKT:ITI) by 218,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 452,661 shares. Foster And Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 153,719 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 99,218 shares. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 233,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 183,886 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement stated it has 240,623 shares. Aperio Llc has invested 0.01% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.56% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 385,988 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 192,202 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has 466,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 49,996 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.24% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).