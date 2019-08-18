As Pico Holdings (PICO) Stock Declined, River Road Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.57 Million; South Dakota Investment Council Maintains Position in United Technologies (UTX)

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pico Holdings Inc. (PICO) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 174,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 917,550 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pico Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 67,454 shares traded. PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) has declined 16.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 15/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Management Inc. Exits Position in Pico Holdings; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Board Appoints Nicole Weymouth, Dorothy Timian-Palmer; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Will Continue to Explore Additional Initiatives Designed to Increase Current Cash Flows; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Concludes Strategic Review Process; 23/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Pico Far East Holdings Ltd; 16/05/2018 – PicoBrew Continues Mission to Get the World Brewing with Pico U “Universal Craft Brewing Appliance,” Launching on Kickstarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ PICO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PICO); 16/05/2018 – Van Den Berg Exits Position in Pico Holdings (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Pico Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Update on the Strategic Review and Board Changes

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 7,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 56,467 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 49,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $535,633 activity. Bylinsky Gregory also bought $474,342 worth of PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) on Tuesday, August 13. The insider SPERON ERIC H. bought $9,760.

