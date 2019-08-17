As Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Valuation Declined, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Holding; Artal Group Sa Maintains Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.05 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 504,297 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY); 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 71,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The hedge fund held 392,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, down from 463,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 1.44 million shares traded or 10.51% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 1,067 shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.07% or 10,080 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited Company reported 6,344 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Prudential owns 82,874 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company accumulated 133,828 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.01% or 199,343 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 223,363 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Llc has 0.12% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Citadel Ltd Liability holds 12,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1,460 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ellington Ltd Liability reported 4,800 shares. 2.75M are owned by State Street.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 11,190 shares to 17,843 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 14,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 1.23M were accumulated by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Tekla Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 303,908 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0% or 491,764 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 174,895 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 331,541 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 632,673 shares. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 111,394 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 134,628 shares or 0% of the stock. 229,306 are owned by First Trust L P. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 7,967 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com reported 13,557 shares.