As Physicians Rlty Tr Com (DOC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pggm Investments Lowered Holding; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) Holding by $1.03 Million; Share Value Declined

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 14,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,146 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24 million, down from 238,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 2.61 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr Com (DOC) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 129,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.21 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.72 million, down from 6.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 1.15M shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 516,424 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $74.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physician Realty Q4 same-store NOI rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Q1 FFO misses; reports 10-year lease on El Paso facility – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi rates HTA, HR, DOC neutral in new coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust Q4 2018 Results Are Likely To Include An Impairment Charge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Capital Mngmt Com accumulated 354,500 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102 shares. Northern Tru reported 3.89M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Usa Fincl Portformulas, Michigan-based fund reported 2,680 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech invested in 0.03% or 11,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 632,673 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has 61,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Liability has 3.86 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 26.61 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 17.98 million shares. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 10,374 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Virtu Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 11,882 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.06% or 102,004 shares.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $47.51 million for 16.94 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.26 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,695 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 7,312 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 111,100 shares. First Long Island Lc reported 154,946 shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 35,598 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested in 389,171 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 62,572 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.03% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc invested in 1.87M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pettee Invsts holds 10,180 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Cim Lc stated it has 3.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guardian Limited Partnership has 5,450 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 21,300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M. $48,650 worth of stock was sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan.