As Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Valuation Declined, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Cut Its Stake; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.62 Million

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 31,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 54,213 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 85,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 20/04/2018 – Merck & Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MLN AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR R&D EXPENSES AS PER DEAL; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Inv Counselors has 3.64% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Professional Advisory Service invested in 0.12% or 7,222 shares. Df Dent & holds 51,882 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 0.1% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). National Pension Service stated it has 2.52M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,130 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested in 491,767 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Ims Capital Management owns 10,943 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. 31,079 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Trustmark National Bank Department accumulated 43,421 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc accumulated 6,472 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.66% or 502,159 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Co Delaware owns 240,636 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 54,076 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Bragg Fincl Inc has 119,069 shares.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 11,548 shares to 58,908 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 52,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,000 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

