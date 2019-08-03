As Photronics (PLAB) Valuation Rose, Quantum Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $1.33 Million; Richard Bernstein Advisors Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Trimmed by $5.53 Million

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 147,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 483,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 336,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 225,265 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 69,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 118,422 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, down from 187,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,071 shares to 93,262 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 68,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak invested in 16,096 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Etrade Management Limited Liability Company reported 42,210 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 192,774 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 2.95M shares. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma invested in 63,887 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Assetmark reported 0.01% stake. Birmingham Mgmt Co Al invested in 1.63% or 44,961 shares. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advisors Lc has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ssi Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Acg Wealth reported 36,494 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 2.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bluestein R H And invested in 16,050 shares. Holowesko Prtn Ltd stated it has 1.99 million shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 3,160 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,250 activity. $9,250 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was bought by JORDAN JOHN P.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P Retakes 3,000 as Trade Talks Set to Resume – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Photronics Inc (PLAB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Photronics Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results Nasdaq:PLAB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 21,532 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 10,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Ls Invest Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 367,299 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 32,159 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 23,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 198 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 39,456 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management holds 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 14,175 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny reported 0% stake.