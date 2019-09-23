As Photronics (PLAB) Stock Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.90 Million; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreased Position in Stifel Finl (SF) by $1.08 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 237,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 395,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 633,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 709,759 shares traded or 51.64% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 103,369 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, down from 121,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 951,986 shares traded or 142.07% up from the average. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.08M for 17.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 27,912 shares to 320,711 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.20M for 9.95 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $308.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 3,927 shares to 70,545 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.