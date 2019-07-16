As Photronics (PLAB) Shares Declined, Putnam Investments Raised Its Position; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Holding

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 142.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 2,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.41. About 398,605 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 146.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 191,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 130,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 185,345 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 72,557 shares to 28,055 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 153,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 62,298 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Needham Inv Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 567,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 18,281 shares. Sei holds 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 64,823 shares. 198 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 22,595 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 31,055 shares. Northern has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 39,456 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.98M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 171,367 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 100,839 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 373,061 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $86,664 activity. Burr Richelle E had sold 1,500 shares worth $16,170. The insider Progler Christopher J sold 5,600 shares worth $59,752. JORDAN JOHN P bought $9,250 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $49.35 million activity. Another trade for 18,309 shares valued at $3.41 million was made by Arbuckle Stuart A on Monday, February 4. LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold 111,431 shares worth $20.08 million. $794,273 worth of stock was sold by Silva Paul M on Monday, February 4. $658,674 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Parini Michael on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 4,126 shares valued at $780,598 was made by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 752,044 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.03% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 40,986 shares. Moreover, Colony Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 2,715 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 9,353 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0.54% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 24.43 million shares. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv owns 12,516 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cibc Ww has invested 0.09% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Hrt Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Regions Financial accumulated 0.1% or 45,973 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 218,355 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Td Asset invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.05% or 30,496 shares. Cambridge Advisors accumulated 7,344 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,365 shares to 102,165 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,433 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

