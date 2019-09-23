As Photronics (PLAB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $404,000 as Stock Rose

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Photronics (PLAB) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 238,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.33 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Photronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 709,759 shares traded or 51.64% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 1.10 million shares traded or 185.00% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Management Serv Inc holds 0.61% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,192 shares. Permit Capital Lc accumulated 9,472 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 37 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Co accumulated 2,662 shares. S Muoio Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 7,583 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.04M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has 839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 377,913 shares. Cls Investments Limited Co invested in 251 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.16% or 115,600 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2,760 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lateef Management LP reported 66,916 shares. Aviva Pcl invested in 111,351 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 78 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $508.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.08 million for 17.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group (NYSE:ERA) by 272,526 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica (NYSE:CLS) by 601,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond S Shipping.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PLAB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 60.62 million shares or 1.77% less from 61.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Gru reported 385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 202,463 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0% or 10,375 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen And Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 136,757 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn reported 154,570 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 14,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 22,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited owns 36,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 672,937 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 121,393 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 119,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 65,798 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 85,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 24,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings.