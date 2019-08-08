As Photronics Com (PLAB) Share Value Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding; Matarin Capital Management Has Upped K12 (LRN) Stake by $4.55 Million; Stock Price Declined

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc Com (PLAB) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 90,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 25,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 115,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 61,286 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 39.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 133,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 476,142 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, up from 342,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 228,214 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 24/05/2018 – Arizona Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Hoosier Academy Indianapolis Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 29/05/2018 – Insight School of Michigan to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 10/05/2018 – Hero K12 Is Finalist in SIIA CODiE Awards for Innovation, Effective K-12 Education Technology; 21/03/2018 – Idaho Virtual Academy Invites Students to Enroll for 2018-19 School Year; 13/03/2018 – Washington Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-19 School Year; 15/05/2018 – New Mexico Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ohio Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 25/04/2018 – K12 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 18,199 shares to 12,793 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,452 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Service Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 128,355 shares. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 34,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgeway Management has 0.12% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 271,167 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 9,249 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 288,902 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 298,081 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.06% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 3.39 million shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 244,853 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp owns 0.01% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 24,600 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). G2 Prns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 154,304 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 57,249 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has 14,542 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 5,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 104,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 849,974 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 195,631 are held by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 23,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 52,267 shares. Putnam Invs has invested 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). D E Shaw And Communications stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 87,000 shares. Citigroup has 43,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc invested in 0.14% or 1.29M shares. Td Asset Management owns 142,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

