As Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stock Value Declined, International Value Advisers Has Lifted Position by $837,027; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Share Price Rose While Keybank National Association Upped Holding

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.0325 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6025. About 48,347 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 76.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 27,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 64,044 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, up from 36,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 679,924 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 115,366 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $59.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 917,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.73M shares, and cut its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 17,138 shares to 38,054 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 7,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,764 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.16% or 40,231 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 6,180 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management holds 201,821 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. State Bank Of The West accumulated 0.03% or 2,641 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.50M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.03% or 384 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 579,675 shares or 4.27% of all its holdings. Coho Ltd holds 4.74% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 2.02M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 494,432 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System owns 95,921 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Natl Tru invested in 0.05% or 4,970 shares. Cap Sarl owns 68,450 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% or 2,909 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

